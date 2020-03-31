HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety will not be setting up checkpoints along the Texas/Louisiana state line to enforce new travel restrictions that went into effect Monday for travelers coming from the Pelican State.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that starting Monday, travelers entering into Texas from Louisiana by car would need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases surge in New Orleans and statewide.

On Monday, Louisiana as a state surpassed 4,000 cases.

Anyone in violation of Abbott's new executive order may face up to 180 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Those who work in Louisiana but live in Texas may obtain a travel exemption letter from the state, however.

An application process is required and anyone interested is being asked to e-mail cikr@soc.texas.gov.

Along Interstate 20 in Harrison County right outside of Shreveport, DPS troopers were out in full force.

Many were at gas stations, along the interstate, and even posted up at the state line.

Abbott has asked the department to enforce his new order, but late Monday a DPS spokesperson said that no checkpoints would be set up.

Rather, the spokesperson said patrols would only be increased.

So for the moment, travelers are pretty much on an honor system. An honor system that has to work near along at least 10 major roadway entry points between Louisiana and Texas.

If anyone is stopped by a trooper and is traveling from Louisiana, WFAA is told that a trooper will instruct the traveler on what they are to do next.

WFAA saw a few doing that near a rest stop Monday. Also remember, quarantine means no contact with anyone but medical personnel.

The travel restriction also puts a strain on anyone living in Texas who has family in Louisiana.

Near Waskom in Harrison County, Sharon Stafford told WFAA that she can no longer visit her son and grandkids in Baton Rouge without having to quarantine herself.

"This all just terrified me," Stafford said. "It's kind of hectic. I cry all the time, and I'm hoping that this all clears up soon."

WFAA also met Angela Byard-Collins, who has an elderly mother living in Baton Rouge.

"I didn't like hearing about this at all," Byard-Collins said. "I need to go see my mom and check on her to make sure she's ok. I try and go at least once a month to make sure she's alright."

"If anyone's parents were there--they would go check on their parents."

Stafford said she'll turn to faith.

"I pray for all of us. Not just for my son but for everybody. Not just for us...but for everybody."

