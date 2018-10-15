A 750-acre, master-planned housing development is underway in northwest Fort Worth that will encompass 2,200 new homes when completed.

The developers behind the Morningstar residential development in Aledo, Kim Gill and Tim Fleet, have broken ground on their latest project, Northstar, near U.S. 287 and Avondale Haslet Road just west of Haslet.

The first 410 lots will be available by the end of 2019, according to Gill, who expects the development to be in high demand.

“The 287 corridor is one of the fastest growing single-family markets in Dallas-Fort Worth,” he said. “They just sell a lot of homes up there, about 1,500 units a year.”

The biggest draw for potential homebuyers is going to be “location, location, location,” Gill said. “That, along with school district and price point.”

The housing community will be close to major job centers like AllianceTexas and within the popular Northwest Independent School District, which will be a selling point for families, he added.

Gill and Fleet said they aimed to make the homes as affordable as possible. The starting point for Northstar homes will be in the low $200,000s – lower than the starting price point at Morningstar, where homes range from $250,000 to $450,000.

But the amenities at the new development will be in step with those offered at Morningstar. The master-planned community will include multiple swimming pools, miles of walking trails, resident office and event spaces, game rooms and playgrounds.

Gill and Fleet worked with the Texas Department of Transportation to get approval for a new road, Northwest Parkway, that will connect the development directly to State Highway 287. Construction on the new road will begin soon, they said.

The Morningstar development opened in 2016 and has 430 homes built with an additional 832 lots ready to be built out. Home sales at the master-planned development have averaged around 20 per month so far this year.

“Much like we’ve done with Morningstar, we’re offering a quality option for people who work in and around Fort Worth, who want quality schools, a community derived of thoughtful planning, and home prices that allow families to live comfortably,” said Fleet in a prepared statement.

