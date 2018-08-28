Dallas, TX — According to Dallas police, the initial call came in at 11:38 Monday night, to 11500 Kleberg Rd.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and staged back, in accordance with a new DFR directive established just a few hours before.

An officer on the scene tells us that two men jumped a fence and tried to rob a homeowner, who was in his own front yard. During the altercation, one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot the homeowner.

The homeowner returned fire and hit one of the suspects in the side. That suspect later wound up at Medical City, who then airlifted him to Medical City Plano.

The homeowner went by ambulance to Baylor, and should be okay.

The other suspect is still on the loose. Police have not yet released the names of the homeowner or the wounded suspect.

