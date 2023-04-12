North Texas man sentenced to 65 years for sexually abusing 11-year-old girl, getting her pregnant, officials say

“I’m amazed at the courage of this child, who mustered the strength to testify against her abuser,” DA Willis said after Rodriguez-Aguirre was sentenced in court.

WYLIE, Texas — A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a young girl and getting her pregnant, the Collin County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

District Attorney Greg Willis said Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Aguirre, of Wylie, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child by a Collin County jury.

The investigation into Rodriguez-Aguirre began after the victim, who was 11 years old at the time, went to a doctor’s appointment for an annual physical.

Officials said during the exam that doctors discovered the abuse and learned the young girl was pregnant.

After the pregnancy test results, officials said the victim told a family member about the ongoing abuse, which was then reported to Child Protective Services and the Wylie Police Department, officials said.

The 11-year-old was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, where she told authorities about the abuse by Rodriguez-Aguirre.

DNA testing conducted by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth also indicated “a strong likelihood” that Rodriguez-Aguirre was the father of the victim’s child, officials said.

Rodriguez-Aguirre was known by the victim and had ongoing access to her, officials said.

“I’m amazed at the courage of this child, who mustered the strength to testify against her abuser,” Willis said after Rodriguez-Aguirre was sentenced in court.

By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility of parole. So, Rodriguez-Aguirre will serve his entire 65 years in prison.