Possible robbery leads to woman's death in southwest Dallas, police say

According to police, the woman was shot multiple times early Saturday morning. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

DALLAS — Police are looking for any information regarding a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.

The Dallas Police Department said officers were called to the scene on Elderoaks Lane, by the intersection of Hampton Road and West Camp Wisdom Road.

That was at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.

Police said a woman was shot multiple times. First responders took her to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman has not been identified. Police say they're waiting to tell the victim's loved ones about her death.

No one has been arrested.

The shooting is now under investigation. So far, police say it looks like the woman's murder happened during a robbery.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to Detective Phillip Wheeler and reference case number 104531-2022. You can either call the detective at 214-671-3686 or email phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com

Homicide on Elderoaks Lane. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane. pic.twitter.com/Y7SqdgUjS3 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 12, 2022