Robber seen on camera breaking into Dallas smoke shop

Police shared the video saying it happened at about 3 a.m. on Friday, June 3. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their detective.

DALLAS — Police are looking for the suspect that was seen on camera breaking into a smoke shop early Friday morning.

According to Dallas police, the robbery happened shortly before 3 a.m. on June 3. The store is on the 8900 block of the East RL Thornton Freeway.

Security camera shows the robber dressed in all black standing outside of the store's front door. They're holding a black backpack and a large rock.

The suspect's face can be seen briefly before they turn their back to the front of the business.

They keep looking around then tries to throw the rock at the window. The rock misses, but the suspect picks it back up, looks around and eventually throws it again.

The rock smashes into the front door and the thief goes inside.

About 20 seconds goes by before the thief is seen running out of the store, allegedly after stealing multiple vaping products.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is encouraged to contact Detective Travis French and reference case number 099005-2022. You can call 214-671-0112 or email travis.french@dallascityhall.com.

.@DallasPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the burglary suspect seen in the surveillance video. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 2:50 A.M., the suspect forced entry into a smoke shop located in the 8900 block of E. RL Thornton Frwy. pic.twitter.com/bJ5V12KKl1 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 9, 2022