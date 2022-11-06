Thousands march across Texas for March for Our Lives demonstrations

Some of the Texas cities that had rallies Saturday morning include Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

DALLAS — Hundreds of thousands of people marched across Texas and the United States Saturday in support of the fifth annual March for Our Lives demonstration.

March for Our Lives is a student-led demonstration that started in Washington D.C. in 2018 with creators who are in support of gun control legislation.

Some of the cities that had demonstrations Saturday morning include Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

Frisco's Shivani Jayaraj and Saanvi Mukkara organized their city's March For Our Lives event through Main Street.

It was a discussion between these two friends that started two days after the tragic shooting in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

Speakers in Washington D.C. called on senators to act on more gun reform or face being voted out of office.