Search underway after woman escapes police custody at DFW Airport, Dallas County Sheriff's Office says

DALLAS — A search is underway for a woman who escaped police custody at DFW Airport Friday morning, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says.

According the sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Jerrecca Louise Stevenson was being transported from Missouri to the Dallas County jail for drug charges, when she escaped from a deputy who was escorting her at the airport.

Details surrounding how Stevenson escaped have not been released at this time.

The sheriff’s office said Stevenson was last seen Friday walking near a hotel in Euless wearing a red hoodie jacket, a black tank top and grey sweatpants.

Stevenson also reportedly still had on her restraints at the time she escaped from custody.

In addition to two drug charges – insufficient bond on a possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance – Stevenson will now face a charge for escape when she’s captured, the sheriff’s office said.