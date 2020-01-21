A large dog was found cut in half in November 2019, and now the Wise County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

According to the report, on Nov. 25 Wise County Animal Control officers were called to County Road 3552 in Paradise to investigate an animal cruelty case. When officers arrived, they discovered a large male Mastiff had been cut in half.

The investigation revealed the dog was killed at a different location, then dumped on the county road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is offering up to $1,200 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects.

If you have any information concerning this crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-643-8477 or 940-627-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com or text “WISETIP” plus your crime tip to 274637.

