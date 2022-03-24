3 accused of stealing over $10K in merch from Allen ULTA store, leading police on chase

Another ULTA Beauty store in Rockwall was stolen from, as well. Those suspects have not been arrested.

DALLAS — Police arrested three people after stealing more than $10,000 in merchandise from an Allen ULTA Beauty store and leading police on a chase through east Dallas on Saturday.

The Allen Police Department said officers responded to a call about a theft in progress at the ULTA store located at 190 E. Stacy Rd. Suite 2680, where three suspects took multiple baskets of boxed perfume. Police said the suspect's vehicle was spotted traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near Bethany.

According to police, the suspect had removed the license plates from the vehicle. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at U.S. 75 and Rowlett Creek, and the driver sped off, police said.

During the police pursuit, Allen police dispatch said it received a call from a woman who identified herself as the mother of an occupant of the suspect vehicle. Police were able to convince the driver – through communication of the woman – to pull over at the Circle K gas station at Interstate 20 and Trade Days Boulevard in Canton, Texas. The police pursuit lasted more than 85 miles, police said.

All occupants of the vehicle subsequently surrendered to police and were taken into custody.

Police said DPS, Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Mesquite PD, Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office and Canton PD all assisted in at some point in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was a female juvenile, and the two other suspects were an adult male and an adult female. The driver was charged with evading arrest, theft of more than $2,500 and tampering with physical evidence. The two adult suspects were charged with theft of more than $2,500 and tampering with physical evidence.

Police have not released their names.