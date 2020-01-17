Two teens are accused of firing shots Tuesday outside Poteet High School after a basketball game, Mesquite police says.

Mesquite police school resource officers were working at the game when they heard multiple gunshots. They learned the shots were fired following an altercation after the game, Mesquite police said.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives identified two suspects involved in the shooting as 17-year-old Owen Crutcher, of Rockwall, and 17-year-old Kross Murphy, of Heath. Neither suspect attends Mesquite schools, police said.

Both Crutcher and Murphy have been taken into custody by Mesquite investigators and face charges of offenses of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities and places weapons prohibited.

Murphy will also face a charge of evading arrest on foot.

