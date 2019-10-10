A 17-year-old faces a capital murder charge in the death of the son of a Dallas school board trustee.
Ladarrion Kelly was booked in to the Dallas County jail Tuesday night. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 in the death of 21-year-old Christopher Whitfield.
Police said investigators interviewed Kelly about Whitfield's slaying and believe the man is "involved in the death."
Whitfield was found shot around 1:37 a.m. Aug. 15 lying in the middle of the street in the 3600 block of Utah Avenue near Overton Road. He had been shot in the chest.
Courtesy photo
RELATED: Dallas schools trustee's son killed in east Oak Cliff shooting
Also on WFAA:
- Man uses Taser on San Diego Padres pitcher trying to enter his home by doggie door, police say
- Watch: Boxer Errol Spence's Ferrari flips multiple times in Dallas crash
- Feds seize $2.2 million worth of counterfeit Nike shoes in Southern California
- US vaping-related deaths rise to at least 26, cause still a mystery