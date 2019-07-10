Federal officials are searching for four people who stole more than 40 firearms from a Mansfield gun store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Sports Shooting Foundation are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the four people.

The burglary occurred around 2:30 a.m. July 16 at Marksmen Firearms in the 8100 block of Rendon Bloodworth Road.

Officials said the suspects arrived in a sedan with paper tags instead of a license plate. They wore dark clothing and masks.

Two of the suspects stayed inside the sedan until the other two were able to break the glass of the front door of the shop.

They were in and out of the store in less than a minute, officials said.

They stole 35 handguns and six long guns.

Officials described each suspect:

Suspect 1 – "Male of unknown age, approximately 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-11-inches, thin build, 160-180 pounds, last seen wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt with “JUST DO IT.” written in large, vertical print, dark-colored sweatpants with “JUST” written in large, vertical print on the right leg and “DO IT” written in large, vertical print on the left led, tan or light-colored shoes with white soles, camouflage full-face hard helmet with attached visor and Velcro-style straps, grey and dark-colored gloves and a red-colored hands-free light. A unique, tie-dye style undergarment should also be noted."

Suspect 2 – "Male of unknown age, approximately 5-feet-8-inches to 6-feet tall, medium build 200-210 pounds, last seen wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes with an accessory or charm on the right shoelace, dark, full-face mask and light-colored gloves."

Suspect 3 – "Male of unknown age, approximately 5-feet-7-inches to 6-feet tall, medium build, 190-200 pounds, last seen wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt with a small, white logo on the upper back, dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes, dark, full-face hard helmet with attached visor and dark-colored gloves."

Suspect 4 – "Unknown gender or age, approximately 5-feet-3-inches to 5-feet-7-inches tall, thin build, 140-150 pounds, last seen wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants with thin, light-colored, verticle stripes on both legs, dark-colored shoes, dark, full-face mask and brightly-colored gloves."

Tips can be submitted to 469-227-4300, 1-800-283-4867, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1270 or to ATFTips@atf.gov.

