Suspect fires multiple rounds, throws incendiary device during standoff in Tarrant County, officials say

As deputies were moving toward the home, the suspect began firing multiple rounds from multiple side of the home, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A standoff has ended after a suspect opened fire at law enforcement and started a fire at a property in East Tarrant County, officials say.

Just before 9:30 a.m., the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Road to serve a felony warrant.

As deputies were moving toward the home, the suspect began firing multiple rounds from multiple sides of the home, officials say. Deputies then moved into a defensive position in effort to negotiate with the suspect, and SWAT was called to the scene.

Officials say the suspect continued to fire rounds, and appeared to drop incendiary devices on the front porch of the home – sparking a fire that engulfed several vehicles located at the property.

Witnesses at the scene told WFAA, a man was in possession of several people’s vehicles at the property and reported it to police. The sheriff’s department notified them that a warrant was issued to get the cars today.

Officials say one officer has been injured in the standoff situation, but is "OK at this time."

Around 2:40 p.m. officials told WFAA the standoff was over, but the condition of the suspect is unknown.