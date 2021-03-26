Man, 32, arrested in the shooting death of his mother, Dallas police say

Authorities said Kristie Marie Acosta, 49, was shot and killed by her son Thursday night at 801 Lydia Lane in Dallas.

DALLAS — Dallas police arrested a 32-year-old man who they said shot and killed his mother Thursday night, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:20 p.m. near 801 Lydia Lane in Dallas.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 49-year-old Kristie Marie Acosta with a gunshot wound. Kristie was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Authorities said Kristie's son, 32-year-old Joe Pizana Acosta, shot her. He was interviewed by homicide detectives and then was transported to the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.

Officials did not release details on a possible motive or how they linked Joe to the deadly shooting.