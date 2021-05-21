1 dead, another critical after shooting in Fort Worth

Here's what we know.

FORT WORTH, Texas — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.



One person has died and another was critically wounded after they were shot Friday in Fort Worth.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of E. Presidio Street just after 2 p.m., according to officials. First responders were performing life-saving measures on the victims, though their conditions are unknown.

Aerials over the scene showed a heavy police presence, with crime tape surrounding a small plaza outside the True Worth Place, a homeless shelter, according to online maps.

No other information was immediately available about the incident.

WFAA has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to confirm more information. We will update this story as details develop.