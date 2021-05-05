Man running for cover realizes he was shot after argument between 2 others leads to gunfire

The person told police he got caught in gunfire after a man and woman nearby got into an argument that escalated to a shooting.

A 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after he realized he had been shot while getting caught in gunfire while trying to take cover, officials said.

According to Dallas police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the 5800 block of Botham Jean Boulevard. The shooting victim told police was standing outside when he was shot in the leg.

The man told officers that an unknown male and unknown female had gotten into an argument that escalated into a shooting. That's when the shooting victim left the area and as he was driving away, he realized he had been shot, officials said.

He is expected to be OK, according to police. The man was unable to provide additional information regarding the suspects.