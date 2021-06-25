2 hospitalized after shooting at Uptown Dallas bar

A witness told police that they saw a male flee in an SUV from the location.

DALLAS — Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning at a bar in Uptown Dallas.

Officers responded at about 2:12 a.m. to the Clutch Bar and Restaurant at 2520 Cedar Springs Road, police said.

The first victim, a 28-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

A witness told police that they saw a man drive off in an SUV from the location. While they were still at the scene, officers said they were notified of another shooting victim, a 30-year-old male.

He was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

According to a sergeant on scene, the shooting may have followed an argument inside the bar that spilled out into the parking lot.