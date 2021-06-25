2 hospitalized after shooting at Uptown Dallas bar

DALLAS — Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning at a bar in Uptown Dallas.
Officers responded at about 2:12 a.m. to the Clutch Bar and Restaurant at 2520 Cedar Springs Road, police said.
The first victim, a 28-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
A witness told police that they saw a man drive off in an SUV from the location. While they were still at the scene, officers said they were notified of another shooting victim, a 30-year-old male.
He was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
According to a sergeant on scene, the shooting may have followed an argument inside the bar that spilled out into the parking lot.
No arrests have been made, so far, police said, though they said they had good surveillance video from the area. No other information was available.