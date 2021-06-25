Affidavit shows how police zeroed in on alleged gunman in Austin's mass shooting

Earlier this week, Austin-area authorities announced him as a suspect in the case.

AUSTIN, Texas — One day after police in Killeen, Texas, arrested 19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White in connection to the mass shooting in Austin, an affidavit shows how police were able to identify him as the suspect.

Earlier this week, Austin-area authorities announced White as a suspect in the case. This came as they also announced they would be dropping the charges against the two teenagers who had already been arrested in the case.

The Killeen Police Department released White's mugshot June 25:

According to the affidavit obtained by KVUE June 25, an officer said that on June 15, three days after the shooting, he received a blocked call on his city-issued phone. The caller said the shooter was named "Dre" and lives in Killeen, Texas.

KVUE previously reported that two groups of people who knew each other from Killeen got into an argument before shots were fired, killing a tourist and injuring more than a dozen others. In the affidavit, one of the teens told police that White pulled out his gun and started firing after someone from the other group showed their gun.

The teen told police that when he got back to the Killeen apartment with the alleged shooter and others, White told the group that he fired his gun out of "self-defense."

Investigators spoke with other witnesses who said the shooter was White. They described where White was standing when he allegedly fired his gun, which matches where and how the shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

White spoke with an investigator on June 20, according to the affidavit. Police said he claimed that someone from the other group shot at them, prompting them to run.

White has been charged with murder, a felony.

Upon naming White as a suspect, Austin-area authorities dropped the charges against the two teens previously arrested in link to the case.