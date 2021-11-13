Shooting along I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, police say

The shooting happened on the I-30 service road, just before I-45, Saturday evening.

DALLAS — One person has died after a shooting along Interstate 30 in Dallas Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting happened on the eastbound I-30 service road, just before Interstate 45, according to police.

Police said a 911 caller reported there was a shooting between two vehicles. One person died after being transported to a hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.