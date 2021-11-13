x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shooting along I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, police say

The shooting happened on the I-30 service road, just before I-45, Saturday evening.

DALLAS — One person has died after a shooting along Interstate 30 in Dallas Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting happened on the eastbound I-30 service road, just before Interstate 45, according to police.

Police said a 911 caller reported there was a shooting between two vehicles. One person died after being transported to a hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Further details such as any possible suspects or motive were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

Related Articles

In Other News

Shooting along I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, police say