Shooting along I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, police say

DALLAS — One person has died after a shooting along Interstate 30 in Dallas Saturday evening, police said.
The shooting happened on the eastbound I-30 service road, just before Interstate 45, according to police.
Police said a 911 caller reported there was a shooting between two vehicles. One person died after being transported to a hospital.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Further details such as any possible suspects or motive were not immediately released as the investigation continues.