Search continues for gunman who killed Dallas teen in alleged road rage incident

DALLAS — Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a Dallas teen during a road rage incident.

Emanuell Alexander, 16, was shot and killed on Tuesday, April 25. Police say the shooting happened after an SUV the teen was in clipped the side of another driver’s vehicle.

“They pulled in here, because he just couldn’t drive anymore, and he was dying,” said witness Tim Teague as he described the moments emergency workers arrived to the scene to treat the teen.

Three other people were in the SUV with Alexander when the shooting happened, according to police. Investigators say the trouble started at Santa Anna Avenue and Shiloh Road. The black GMC Yukon the teenage victim was in clipped the suspect’s side mirror.

“The suspect vehicle then turned around and drove to the witness vehicle and fired multiple shots and unfortunately, striking the victim,” said Officer Brian Martinez with Dallas Police Department.

Investigators are only describing the suspect’s vehicle as a beige or tan SUV or truck.

Teague said, unfortunately, he’s seen first-hand how quickly road rage can escalate, and that he is sad knowing this incident ended in a teen’s death.

“It’s got to be horrible for his family, and to not have a life again, all because of a gun… and rage," Teague said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-4226 or email him at Joshua.Romero@dallaspolice.gov.