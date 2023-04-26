16-year-old killed in suspected road rage shooting, Dallas police say

The suspect's vehicle was described as a beige or tan SUV or truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — NOTE: The video above was uploaded before police confirmed the victim's death with WFAA.

Dallas police are calling on anyone to come forward with information about a shooting that killed a teenage boy.

Police say they were called by Dallas Fire-Rescue at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to DPD, DFR responders were flagged down to help a shooting victim in the westbound service road of the East R. L. Thornton Freeway. Responders took the 16-year-old boy to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The teen has not been identified at this time.

The boy was in a vehicle with three other people. They were driving on Santa Anna Avenue toward Shiloh Road when their vehicle's side mirror allegedly hit the suspect vehicle's mirror.

The suspect then turned the vehicle around, drove up to the victim vehicle, and shot at them multiple times, hitting the teen, according to police.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a beige or tan SUV or truck.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero by calling 214-671-4226 or emailing Joshua.Romero@dallaspolice.gov.

This investigation is being documented as case number 070395-2023. No other information is available at this time.