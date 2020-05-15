Robbery victim shot and killed overnight in Fort Worth, police say

Detectives had not made any arrests in connection with the deadly incident as of Friday morning.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot and killed during an overnight robbery in Fort Worth, police say.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a robbery call near the 1000 block of Lomo Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, officials say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released his name at this time.

Detectives found that multiple suspects entered the residence to rob the man along with two additional victims.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene after the shooting. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

