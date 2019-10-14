RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Richland Hills Police arrested a 27-year-old man in Dallas on Sunday for the murder of a 73-year-old woman police say was his roommate.

Stephan Tufts was charged with murder after officers found Paula Kennemer dead inside her home Saturday night, a news release from Richland Hills Police said.

Officers found Kennemer while they were performing a welfare check at the home on the 2800 block of Matthews Drive, the release said. A neighbor had become concerned because Kennemer was not coming to the door and her dog was dead on the home's front porch.

Kennemer had "apparent injuries," the release said, and detectives determined she had been killed.

Police took Tufts into custody Sunday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest, per the release. He has been charged with murder and is being held at the Joint Detention Center in North Richland Hills.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it if we receive new information.