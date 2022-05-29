Chain restaurant targeted in multiple robberies within 2 weeks, police say

Police in Dallas say about $22,000 in total were stolen from two Pollo Regio locations in the city. The Colony PD also reported a break-in at another location.

DALLAS — Police in Dallas and The Colony have reported separate robberies that happened at three locations for one restaurant business.

Both departments say suspects broke into at least three Pollo Regio restaurants within two weeks.

The first two happened on May 16 and 18 in Dallas at around midnight, according to police. They say the suspects robbed the restaurants on West Davis Street and West Illinois Avenue.

Allegedly, the suspects used sledgehammers and pry bars to break into safes and steal up to $22,000 in total.

Dallas PD has released photos from surveillance cameras showing the suspects and the vehicle that's believed to have been involved during at least one of the break-ins.

On May 16 & 18, 2022, at approximately 12:00 a.m., the suspects forcefully entered the Pollo Regio in the 2700 block of... Posted by Dallas Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

The third robbery was in The Colony on May 27, local police say. Officers got to the Pollo Regio on Main Street shortly after 3 a.m.

When they arrive, they say the front glass door was shattered. Police cleared the building and didn't find anyone inside.

The Colony PD say they arrested a person of interest nearby on an unrelated arrest warrant. They're looking to see if that person was involved in the break-in.

Dallas police are investigating all three incidents.

Anyone with information regarding one or more of these robberies are encouraged to call Dallas PD Detective T. McAnnally (#9007) at 214-671-0546 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.