Police searching for suspect after man shot, killed near South Dallas restaurant

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot and killed early Friday near a South Dallas restaurant, officials say.

Around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at 3118 Al Lipscomb Way. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground in front of the Texas Wings restaurant parking lot.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this crime to call Det. Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or email guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 147600-2020.