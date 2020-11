Dallas Fire-Rescue and police responded to the scene. The man was pronounced dead.

Dallas police are asking the public for any information after a man's shooting death Tuesday morning.

Siraj K. Sarara, 52, was found about 10:47 a.m. lying on the ground in the 5200 block of S. Lamar Street in southern Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and police responded to the scene, where Sarara was found dead. No arrests have been made.