Fort Worth convenience store owner found gunned down inside business, police say

A person called 911 after finding the business owner dead in the store, according to police. Detectives said they believe a robbery was the motive in the killing.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner that occurred Thursday night.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the A-C Food Store at 3601 E. Rosedale St. after a customer discovered the business owner dead inside.

The owner was shot multiple times and detectives believe the motive was a robbery, according to a news release.

Officials have not released the name of the person killed. However, police are asking for the public's help in identifying any suspects involved.

Fort Worth Police investigating the fatal shooting of a store clerk at a convenience store in the Poly neighborhood. A customer found the clerk and called police. pic.twitter.com/YHAHx9j5tJ — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) January 29, 2021