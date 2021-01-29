Fort Worth convenience store owner found gunned down inside business, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner that occurred Thursday night.
Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the A-C Food Store at 3601 E. Rosedale St. after a customer discovered the business owner dead inside.
The owner was shot multiple times and detectives believe the motive was a robbery, according to a news release.
Officials have not released the name of the person killed. However, police are asking for the public's help in identifying any suspects involved.
