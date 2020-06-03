A man died Thursday morning after he was shot at Oak Tree Apartments in Fort Worth, police said.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Lackland Road. The victim was transported from the scene, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, officials said.
