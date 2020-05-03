FORT WORTH, Texas — An elderly man and woman were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire broke out early Thursday in Fort Worth.

The fire started around 1 a.m., fire officials said. The woman and man were able to get out of the house safely before firefighters arrived on scene, but a dog did die in the fire.

Firefighters said when they got to the home, it had heavy fire showing from the back of the house, which is on the 4100 block of Alava Drive.

Crews were able to quickly attack the fire and put it out, officials siad.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

