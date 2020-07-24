One person dead after driver crashes into light pole, police say

The crash caused his vehicle to flip and land upside down, officials say.

DALLAS — One person is dead after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a light pole Thursday night, Dallas police say.

According to officials, shortly after 10 p.m., Abraham Arcos, 35, was driving in the 9200 block of Garland Road when he began to pass another vehicle but did not stay in a single lane.

Police say this caused Arcos to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a light pole.

The crash then caused his vehicle to flip and land upside down, officials say. Arcos was pronounced dead on the scene.

