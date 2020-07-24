One person injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Dallas, police say

The victim was transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, officials say.

DALLAS — One person was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the 7100 block of Fillmore Drive, police say.

According to Dallas police officials, the victim was shot in the arm and the leg during the shooting that occurred around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, officials say.

This is an ongoing investigation.