Officials: Dallas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for federal gun charge

Keldric Walker Thomas, 46, was convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, officials said.

DALLAS — A Dallas man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison for a gun crime, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah announced Thursday.

Authorities said 46-year-old Keldric Walker Thomas was convicted in 2003 of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He was also arrested by Dallas police in July 2018, according to officials. The U.S. Attorney's Office said during this time, Thomas committed "multiple traffic offenses" while driving a Chevrolet Malibu.

During the arrest, Thomas was searched by police, where officers found a .45 caliber magazine containing rounds of ammunition, a green-tipped rifle round, cocaine, and methamphetamine, according to authorities.

Thomas also had more than $2,300 with him and a semi-automatic pistol plus "large quantities" of meth and heroin in the vehicle, according to officials.

In February 2020, Thomas pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.