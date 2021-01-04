Garland police: Man in stolen Jeep arrested after overnight chase ends in Dallas

Authorities said the Jeep was stolen out of Arlington. Investigators also found two stolen license plates inside the vehicle.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after he led officers on a chase Thursday while driving a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

According to Garland police, the vehicle pursuit occurred around 1 a.m. after officers tried pulling over a white Jeep for a traffic violation near the 5100 block of eastbound North George Bush Service Road.

Authorities allege the driver, Charles Thomas Sumrall of Dallas, didn't stop and instead led officers on a pursuit through multiple cities.

At one point, officers used stop sticks to disable the Jeep and brought Sumrall to a stop near a convenience store on the 12100 block of East Northwest Highway in Dallas.

Police took Sumrall into custody and believe the Jeep was stolen out of Arlington. Investigators also found two stolen license plates inside the vehicle.

Sumrall is currently being held in the Garland jail and faces multiple charges, including evading arrest in a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from another agency.