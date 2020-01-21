This story will be continuously updated as new information becomes available.

A man wielding a cleaver and frying pan was shot and killed by a Denton police officer early Tuesday morning, a Denton police spokesperson said.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of Inman Street, according to police. That's the location of student apartment complex Forum at Denton Station. Residents say the complex mainly houses a number of students in the area.

Multiple people had called 911 shortly before 3 a.m. saying the man was banging on numerous doors and yelling for people to open them up, police said.

They claimed he was holding a frying pan and shattering all of the light fixtures in the complex's hallways, according to the spokesperson.

When officers arrived at the scene, they began to try to locate the man. While standing at the base of a set of stairs, the man allegedly came out of an apartment and began moving down the stairs towards officers with a cleaver and the frying pan in his hands, according to the spokesperson.

After he ignored officers' commands to drop the items, an officer Tased the man, police said. But the man "immediately got up" and began to move towards the officers once more. At that point, an officer shot the man.

He fell to the ground and officers began life-saving measures while calling for additional first responders, police said. At the same time, police found a separate officer had been stabbed, allegedly by the man.

Both the man and the officer were taken to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The wounded officer is in stable condition and they are expected to survive, police said.

Police had not released the man's name as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday pending the notification of his family.

The identities of all the officers involved are also not yet being released, though the spokesperson did say the wounded officer is new to Denton's force, but has more than 10 years of previous experience in law enforcement. The officer who fired their weapon has worked for Denton for more than six years.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, Denton police said. The Denton Police Department's Internal Affairs unit is also looking into the matter, as is standard.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

