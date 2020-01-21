RICHARDSON, Texas — One person was shot and killed overnight Tuesday in Richardson, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Beverly Apartments on the 900 block of Frances Way, police said.

A Richardson police spokesperson did not provide many details, but did say the shooting was a domestic incident where authorities had identified both the suspect and victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

