Neighbors say victim in Haltom City shooting had 'huge heart'

Haltom City neighbors say one of the victims, Amber Tsai, lived in the home with the suspected gunman.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City neighbors tell us Amber Tsai was known to have a huge heart.

“Your life, you can’t replace, she’s gone,” said Mabel Figueroa.

Mabel is a neighbor and friend, who says she was ducking for cover when the shootout happened.

“All of a sudden, the window curtain just popped out. I fell back, I lost my hearing, and I fell on the floor, and just crawled,” said Mabel.

Mabel says Amber lived with her boyfriend, Edward Freyman at this house.

Police say Edward shot and killed Amber and their friend Collin Davis, before turning the gun on himself.

A woman living across the street and three Haltom City officers were also injured.

A neighbor says Amber had conversations with her sister about Edward suffering from PTSD from when he served in the National Guard.

“Amber, with her heart, wanting to help him. It was something beyond like her sister said, was beyond her help. I believe that’s how this tragedy cost her life,” said Mabel.

Neighbor Kristen Rodriguez shared Ring video of Edward hours before the shooting, where you can see him walking up to the door.

“Did you know your back gate is kind of ajar?” asked Edward in the Ring video.

Krysten says she was left shaken by what happened.

“There was an eerie feeling after, but he was nice at that time,” said Krysten.

While police continue to investigate and figure out a motive, Mabel says she will be by Amber’s mom’s side as she makes her way to Haltom City from California.

“If I knew now what would’ve happened, I would’ve reached out to her more, and warned her,” said Mabel.