Missing 54-year-old Duncanville woman found dead in Dallas, officials say

Dallas police said Juanita Rodriguez was first reported missing by family to the Duncanville Police Department on Saturday, April 16.

DALLAS — A homicide investigation is underway after Dallas police found the body of a missing 54-year-old Duncanville woman Wednesday, officials said.

Dallas Police said officers responded to a call concerning a body found in the 3000 block of S. Ledbetter Drive around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of the street.

Homicide detectives, along with Dallas Crime Scene and Dallas County Medical Examiner Office field agents, were called to process evidence.

On April 21, Dallas Police said the victim was identified as 54-year-old Juanita Rodriguez, and the medical examiner’s office determined she died from a gunshot wound.

On Monday, April 18, Dallas Police said Rodriguez’s vehicle was found abandoned on Navy Avenue.

In a press release Thursday, April 21, the Duncanville Police Department said they responded to a call concerning Rodriguez’s disappearance on April 18. The department said initially officers were “unable to substantiate circumstances that would indicate Ms. Rodriguez’s disappearance was anything but voluntary,” based on the information that was available to them at the time.

On Tuesday, April 19, Duncanville Police said they received new details from the victim’s family and immediately submitted Rodriguez as a “Missing Person.”