Texas man charged with attempted capital murder after trying to hang himself and his 8-year-old son, police say

Police said they found the man and his son hanging from a rope around their neck from the staircase baluster.
Credit: WFAA

MCKINNEY, Texas — Editor's note: This story contains details some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. 

A North Texas man has been arrested after police say he tried to kill himself and his 8-year-old son. 

McKinney police said its officers responded on June 23 to a home in the 9800 block of Copperhead Lane for a "suicidal threats call." When officers got to the home, the found Kendall Thigpen-Watkins and his son hanging from a rope around their necks from the staircase baluster. 

The officers immediately cut the rope and provided life-saving measures to both Thigpen-Watkins and the child, McKinney police said. Both of them were transported to hospitals, and the child has been released. 

Thigpen-Watkins was charged with attempted capital murder and is being held in the Collin County Jail.

