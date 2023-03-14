Police: Shell casings found after reports of shots fired among large crowd in local park

MANSFIELD, Texas — Officers collected shell casings from the scene of a large crowd where there were reportedly shots fired, according to Mansfield police.
The Mansfield Police Department (MPD) said its officers responded to a large gathering at Katherine Rose Memorial Park, located in the 300 block of North Walnut Creek Drive, at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
When officers got to the scene and attempted to disperse the crowd, there were reports of hearing shots fired, police said.
Mansfield police officers did collect some shell casings, but they were unable to identify a shooter and did not find anyone injured.
The MPD said multiple agencies helped to disperse the crowd, and there were no officers injured in the incident.
If anyone has any information or tips about this, Mansfield police ask you contact Sgt. Hale at Cody.hale@mansfieldtexas.gov.
