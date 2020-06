He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

A man died after he was shot multiple times in Dallas on Monday, police said.

When officers responded to a shooting call on the 5200 block of Colonial Avenue early Monday, they found the man had been shot outside a residence, according to police.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses, canvassed the area and are actively investigating the case.

Police did not release any further details.