An unidentified person was found fatally shot at a home in Dallas Sunday night, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and police responded about 9:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of W. Wheatland Road where they found the person lying on the floor of the living room area with multiple gunshot wounds.

The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was available.