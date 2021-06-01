Investigation underway after suspect shot man, prompted SWAT response

Witnesses told police the suspect came out of a house in the area, shot a man, and then barricaded himself inside the residence.

Dallas police are working to find a shooting suspect that prompted a SWAT situation Tuesday night, officials said.

Around 8:30 p.m., several people called 911 after hearing several gunshots at the 5000 block of Corrigan Court, police said.

When police arrived, they found 39-year-old Joseph Kemp lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Authorities at the scene spoke with witnesses who told them the suspect had come out of a house in the area, shot Kemp, and then barricaded himself inside the residence.

Homicide and SWAT officials responded to the house and executed a search warrant but police said no one was located inside.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and no one is in custody at this time.