A man was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night in the southbound lanes of the South Central Expressway, officials with the Dallas Police Department tell WFAA.

The male pedestrian was allegedly hit by the driver of a white Dodge Charger who fled the scene before rendering aid, according to police. He was later taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Now, investigators say they are looking for any possible witnesses.

The hit-and-run happened on the 9800 block of South Central Expressway at Youngblood Road around 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.