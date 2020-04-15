A man was shot and killed in a "drug deal gone wrong" Tuesday afternoon, Dallas police said.

Alan Garrido-Hernandez, 23, has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection to the crime.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. outside Harry Stone Recreation Center, police said. The center is located at 2403 Millmar Dr. in the Casa View neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found the victim had been shot multiple times and was lying halfway out of the rear driver's side door of a parked car, officials said.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police. They also transported Garrido-Hernandez to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

After he was released from the hospital, he was questioned by detectives. During this time, officials said he allegedly admitted to shooting the man in the car "during a drug deal gone wrong."

He has been booked into the Dallas County jail, records show.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

