Man found dead at construction site, suspect arrested, Dallas police say

Police say he was found lying on the ground in an open field of a construction site.

DALLAS — A 59-year-old man faces a murder charge after police say a 52-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning at a construction site in southeast Dallas.

Officers responded about 11:54 a.m. to a shooting call at 10600 block of Grady Lane.

Cepeda Lopez, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found lying on the ground in an open field of a construction site, police said.

Volney Woods Jr., 59, was taken to Dallas County jail and faces a murder charge.

SWAT responded to the scene because witnesses told police that they thought Woods was barricaded in a house, police said.