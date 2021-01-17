24-year-old man faces first-degree murder charge in Dallas shooting, police say

The victim was a 22-year-old man, police said.

Dallas police announced Sunday they had charged a man in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old man earlier this month.

Isaac Trevino, 24, confessed to the fatal shooting of Ricardo Xavier Rangel during an interview with Dallas detectives, police said. He was already in the custody of the Dallas County Sheriff in connection to unrelated charges at the time.

Trevino had been booked into the Dallas County jail and now faces a first-degree murder charge.

Dallas police were called around 9 a.m. on Jan. 9 about a dead body near a road in the 2900 block of Municipal Street.