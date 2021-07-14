Man dies after he was found shot inside SUV in Dallas, police say

Officers had responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Easter Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim, Demarkus Curtis, inside the SUV.

DALLAS — A 29-year-old man died after he was found shot inside his SUV in southern Dallas on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers had responded about 7:45 p.m. to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Easter Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found the victim, Demarkus Curtis, inside the SUV.

Dallas Fire Rescue took Curtis to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a man was reportedly seen getting out of Curtis' vehicle and leaving the scene in a newer model silver or champagne SUV, possibly a Cadillac Escalade or a Chevrolet Suburban.

Police are still investigating Curtis' death. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detective Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Callers should reference case No. 124613-2021.