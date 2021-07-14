x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man dies after he was found shot inside SUV in Dallas, police say

Officers had responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Easter Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim, Demarkus Curtis, inside the SUV.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock photo

DALLAS — A 29-year-old man died after he was found shot inside his SUV in southern Dallas on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers had responded about 7:45 p.m. to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Easter Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found the victim, Demarkus Curtis, inside the SUV.

Dallas Fire Rescue took Curtis to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a man was reportedly seen getting out of Curtis' vehicle and leaving the scene in a newer model silver or champagne SUV, possibly a Cadillac Escalade or a Chevrolet Suburban.

RELATED: 1 person found shot dead in Dallas apartment, police say

Police are still investigating Curtis' death. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detective Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Callers should reference case No. 124613-2021. 

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

Related Articles