Man critically injured in Fort Worth shooting, police say

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the arm and chest Sunday in Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the QuikTrip at 6601 Brentwood Stair Road near Interstate 820 in Fort Worth.

Police said an altercation between two men led to the shooting. The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital, and the suspect has not been located yet.