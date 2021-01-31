19-year-old arrested in connection to Frisco High School student's death, police say

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Frisco High School student, police said Sunday.
Chineye Jones, a Frisco 17-year-old, was fatally shot around 7:25 p.m. Friday night. A man was also hurt in the shooting; he was taken to a local hospital for treatment by first responders. He was still hospitalized Sunday, according to officials.
Police allege Artis Ray Martin, a Frisco 19-year-old, shot both of them. He was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault and is currently being held at the Collin County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.
Investigators said they believe Martin knew Jones and the man shot. Authorities think the shooting was an isolated incident. Their investigation remains ongoing, and they are asking anyone with any information to contact Frisco police at 972-292-6010 or send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD to 847411.