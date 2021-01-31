19-year-old arrested in connection to Frisco High School student's death, police say

A Frisco 17-year-old was fatally shot Friday night, police said.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Frisco High School student, police said Sunday.

Chineye Jones, a Frisco 17-year-old, was fatally shot around 7:25 p.m. Friday night. A man was also hurt in the shooting; he was taken to a local hospital for treatment by first responders. He was still hospitalized Sunday, according to officials.

Police allege Artis Ray Martin, a Frisco 19-year-old, shot both of them. He was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault and is currently being held at the Collin County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.